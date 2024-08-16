Selling your used car? 7 expert tips to get the best price

Auto
It's the key to keeping a car healthy, and a healthy car will obviously pay you well when sold. So, first things first, ensure regular maintenance of your car from the early stage.
Provide maintenance records of the vehicle, including routine services, to assure buyers of the car’s reliability.
Clean your car thoroughly inside and out just before the buyer's visit. This will create a great first impression of the vehicle.
Adding value to the car could also be a good idea. New floor mats and seat covers will help you increase the vehicle's asking price.
Have all necessary paperwork ready, including the registration certificate, insurance, and service records of the vehicle to build buyer trust and streamline the process.
Research the market to set a competitive and realistic price. You can use online tools to determine the best asking price.
Before putting your car up for sale, make sure minor issues like scratches, dents, or broken lights are fixed. It can significantly increase the car’s value.