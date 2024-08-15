Best automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh for a smooth ride

Auto
It is perfect for those looking for an electric option. It features a 24 kWh battery pack with an IP67 rating, offering a claimed range of 321 km. (Price: Rs 9.99 lakh)
It is designed for those seeking comfort and space. It offers excellent handling, dynamics with 1.2 Turbo Engine, providing 200 Nm of torque. (Price: 9.99 Lakh)
It comes with a turbocharged engine paired with a CVT, providing a great combination for both city and highway driving. (Price: Rs 9.84 Lakh)
It boasts 5-star GNCAP safety rating with stable body shell. This car offers better space and cornering, making it suitable for both city and highway driving. (Price: Rs 9.69 Lakh)
It stands out with impressive features and build quality. It includes 6 airbags, ABS, Hill Start Assist, fog lamps, traction control, ensuring maximum safety. (Price: Rs 9.42 lakh)
Amaze CVT AT is praised for its smooth driving experience, thanks to the segment-best 1.2 NA 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine paired with a CVT. (Price: Rs 9.86 lakh)