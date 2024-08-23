Auto

8 tips to increase vehicle mileage

Maximise mileage with these 8 simple tips

Discover 8 effective ways to boost your vehicle’s fuel efficiency and save money. From driving habits to maintenance, these tips will help you get the most out of every gallon.

Keep your tyres inflated

Ensure your tyres are always at the recommended pressure. Under-inflated tires increase rolling resistance and reduce fuel efficiency.

Follow regular maintenance schedule

Regular oil changes, air filter replacements, and tune-ups keep your engine running smoothly and efficiently, which helps improve mileage.
 

Drive smoothly, avoid rapid acceleration

Gentle acceleration and braking improve fuel efficiency. Avoid sudden starts and stops, which can consume more fuel.

Reduce idling time

Turn off your engine if you’re stopped for more than a minute. Idling wastes fuel and decreases overall efficiency.

Use cruise control on Highways

Cruise control helps maintain a constant speed on highways, which can enhance fuel economy by preventing unnecessary acceleration.

Remove excess weight and drag

Clear out unnecessary items from your car and remove roof racks when not in use. Extra weight and aerodynamic drag reduce fuel efficiency.

Check alignment and suspension regularly

Proper wheel alignment and suspension prevent uneven tire wear and improve fuel efficiency. Regular checks can save fuel and enhance driving safety.

Plan routes efficiently

Plan trips to avoid heavy traffic and short trips. Efficient route planning reduces fuel consumption and makes driving more economical.

