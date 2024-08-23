8 tips to increase vehicle mileage

Auto
Discover 8 effective ways to boost your vehicle’s fuel efficiency and save money. From driving habits to maintenance, these tips will help you get the most out of every gallon.
Ensure your tyres are always at the recommended pressure. Under-inflated tires increase rolling resistance and reduce fuel efficiency.
Regular oil changes, air filter replacements, and tune-ups keep your engine running smoothly and efficiently, which helps improve mileage.
Gentle acceleration and braking improve fuel efficiency. Avoid sudden starts and stops, which can consume more fuel.
Turn off your engine if you’re stopped for more than a minute. Idling wastes fuel and decreases overall efficiency.
Cruise control helps maintain a constant speed on highways, which can enhance fuel economy by preventing unnecessary acceleration.
Clear out unnecessary items from your car and remove roof racks when not in use. Extra weight and aerodynamic drag reduce fuel efficiency.
Proper wheel alignment and suspension prevent uneven tire wear and improve fuel efficiency. Regular checks can save fuel and enhance driving safety.
Plan trips to avoid heavy traffic and short trips. Efficient route planning reduces fuel consumption and makes driving more economical.