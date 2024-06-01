 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Want to buy a 7 seater car? Check out THESE upcoming SUVs

Image credits: Kia, Jeep Website

Most awaited cars

Here's a look at four highly anticipated 7-seater family cars expected to hit the market in the coming months.

Image credits: FREEPIK

1. New Gen Kia Carnival

This new model is expected to come with a redesigned grille, headlamps. It is expected to use existing 201bhp, 2.2L turbo diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission.

Image credits: Kia Website

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

It is expected to sport redesigned front fascia featuring Creta-inspired grille and new LED headlamps. It may be powered by existing 1.5L turbo petrol/diesel engines.

Image credits: Hyundai website

3. Jeep Meridian Facelift

It is likely to continue with 170bhp, 2.0L diesel engine, available with both 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic transmissions.

Image credits: Jeep Website

4. New-Gen Toyota Fortuner

 The hybrid variant might feature a 2.8L diesel engine combined with a 48V electric motor generator, producing a combined output of 201bhp and 500Nm of torque.

Image credits: Toyota website
