Want to buy a 7 seater car? Check out THESE upcoming SUVs

Auto
Here's a look at four highly anticipated 7-seater family cars expected to hit the market in the coming months.
This new model is expected to come with a redesigned grille, headlamps. It is expected to use existing 201bhp, 2.2L turbo diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission.
It is expected to sport redesigned front fascia featuring Creta-inspired grille and new LED headlamps. It may be powered by existing 1.5L turbo petrol/diesel engines.
It is likely to continue with 170bhp, 2.0L diesel engine, available with both 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic transmissions.
The hybrid variant might feature a 2.8L diesel engine combined with a 48V electric motor generator, producing a combined output of 201bhp and 500Nm of torque.