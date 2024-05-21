Auto

5 most affordable electric cars in India

Image credits: Citroen | MG Website

1. Tata Tigor EV (Price: Rs 12.49 lakh-13.75 lakh)

It carries over the strengths of good ride quality, a well-specced cabin and a refined powertrain, but it’s hard to justify the premium over the Tiago EV. 

Image credits: Tata Motors Website

2. Tata Punch EV (Price: Rs 10.99 lakh-15.49 lakh)

It’s loaded with features, has strong performance, brilliant ride quality and sufficient range. It has 190mm ground clearance adds to practicality. 

Image credits: Tata Motors Website

3. MG Comet EV (Price: Price: Rs 6.99 lakh-9.14 lakh)

The Comet is superb; its compact dimensions make it extremely manoeuvrable and it has a very cute appeal. The small battery limits range, it is firm for our imperfect roads.

Image credits: MG Website

4. Tata Tiago EV (Price: Rs 7.99 lakh-11.89 lakh)

The Tiago EV makes for a sensible entry point into the world of EVs with its smooth and refined powertrain, excellent ride quality and value-for-money quotient. 

Image credits: Tata Motors Website

5. Citroen eC3 (Price: Rs 11.61 lakh-13.35 lakh)

Being slightly boxy and upright, the eC3 has a spacious interior for four, it rides comfortably and looks chic too.

Image credits: Citroen Website
