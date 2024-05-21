5 most affordable electric cars in India

Auto
It carries over the strengths of good ride quality, a well-specced cabin and a refined powertrain, but it’s hard to justify the premium over the Tiago EV.
It’s loaded with features, has strong performance, brilliant ride quality and sufficient range. It has 190mm ground clearance adds to practicality.
The Comet is superb; its compact dimensions make it extremely manoeuvrable and it has a very cute appeal. The small battery limits range, it is firm for our imperfect roads.
The Tiago EV makes for a sensible entry point into the world of EVs with its smooth and refined powertrain, excellent ride quality and value-for-money quotient.
Being slightly boxy and upright, the eC3 has a spacious interior for four, it rides comfortably and looks chic too.