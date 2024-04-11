Auto

THIS best-selling SUV gets 1 lakh bookings in 3 months

Mid-size SUV

The Hyundai Creta is the largest-selling mid-size SUV in India, with volumes of 161,653 units in FY24. 

Competition

It has two significant rivals in India, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Kia Seltos with the former posting 121,169 units and the latter 100,423 units in FY24.

What about others?

Other mid-size SUVs like the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor are far behind when it comes to volumes.

Which variant was sold more?

According to Hyundai, the sunroof variants have a share of 71% in the overall bookings of the Creta, while the variants with connectivity technology are contributing with 52%.

Pricing

The Creta is priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Creta N Line sits in the price range of Rs 16.82 lakh and Rs 20.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

