5 easy steps to apply for new driving license

Auto
The process is simple. Now, it will take less paperwork to obtain a driving license. Here are some steps that will help to get the license faster online.
All the applicants are advised to visit the official RTO website and then click on “Driving Licence Related Services”.
Once done, the page will redirect to the Sarathi portal. Select your city or state from the list below, and click on the option “Apply for Learner’s Licence”.
Fill in all the details, upload the required documents, and pay an online fee to get the test slot.
Visit the Sarathi website again. Click on “Apply for DL”, and submit the DL application under the option that reads “Holding Learner’s Licence”.
Pay the DL fees online. Download the confirmation slip and visit the selected city or state RTO official on the scheduled date.