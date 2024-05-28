 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

5 easy steps to apply for new driving license

Image credits: Freepik

Simpler process

The process is simple. Now, it will take less paperwork to obtain a driving license. Here are some steps that will help to get the license faster online.

Image credits: Freepik

Step 1

All the applicants are advised to visit the official RTO website and then click on “Driving Licence Related Services”.

Image credits: Getty

Step 2

Once done, the page will redirect to the Sarathi portal. Select your city or state from the list below, and click on the option “Apply for Learner’s Licence”.

Image credits: Getty

Step 3

Fill in all the details, upload the required documents, and pay an online fee to get the test slot.

Image credits: Freepik

Step 4

Visit the Sarathi website again. Click on “Apply for DL”, and submit the DL application under the option that reads “Holding Learner’s Licence”.

Image credits: Getty

Step 5

Pay the DL fees online. Download the confirmation slip and visit the selected city or state RTO official on the scheduled date.

Image credits: Freepik
