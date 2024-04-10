Auto

THIS brand emerged as best-seller in March 2024

Image credits: Pexels

Maruti has been at the top

For a very long time now, Maruti Suzuki's cars have been at the top of the sales charts month after month.

Image credits: Getty

Tata has broken Maruti's dominance

Tata has broken the dominance of Maruti Suzuki's models and emerged as the best-seller in March 2024. It is none other than the Tata Punch.

Image credits: Getty

Punch takes top spot

The Tata Punch was the largest-selling car in India in March 2024 at 17,547 units. 

Image credits: X Twitter

What's under the hood?

A 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, which produces 88PS and 115Nm. The transmission choices include 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. There is also CNG variant offered with 5-speed MT.

Image credits: Tata Website

Creta and WagonR takes 2nd & 3rd place

The Tata Punch was followed by the Hyundai Creta with sales of 16,458 units. Then came the Maruti Suzuki WagonR at 16,368 units.

Image credits: X Twitter

Maruti took 4th and 5th spot

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire clocked sales of 15,894 units in March 2024, while the Maruti Suzuki Swift came in next at 15,728 units.

Image credits: Getty
