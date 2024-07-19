Auto
Priced from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh. There are 3 engine options: 1.2-litre petrol, 1-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel unit. The mileage varies from 17.5kmpl to 23.4 kmpl.
Available with 3 options: 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The claimed fuel efficiency varies from 18.7 kmpl to 22.3 kmpl.
It comes with two engine options: a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. It promises to return 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage (claimed).
Starting from Rs 8.34 lakh, it is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The claimed fuel efficiency for the petrol variants is 19.89 kmpl and 25.51 km/kg for the CNG variants.
It starts from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with two engine choices: 1.2-litre Turbo-Petrol and 1.5-litre Diesel. The claimed mileage varies from 17.01 kmpl to 24.08 kmpl.