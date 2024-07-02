Auto

Top 5 essentials to keep your car monsoon-ready

1. Car cover

Protects your car from rain, rust, and bird droppings. A sturdy cover keeps your car safe from weather elements and maintains its shine.

2. Air Freshener

Keeps your car smelling fresh during the monsoon when ventilation is limited.

3. Window visors

Useful year-round, window visors allow you to enjoy fresh air without getting wet during rains and reduce moisture on windows. 

4. Floor mats

Essential for keeping your car clean during the monsoon, rubber or plastic floor mats cover the floor from edge-to-edge, preventing dirt and moisture build-up.

5. Mud flaps

Prevents mud and debris from splattering onto your car and others on muddy roads, reducing the risk of discolouration and rust around the wheels.

