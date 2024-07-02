Top 5 essentials to keep your car monsoon-ready

Auto
Protects your car from rain, rust, and bird droppings. A sturdy cover keeps your car safe from weather elements and maintains its shine.
Keeps your car smelling fresh during the monsoon when ventilation is limited.
Useful year-round, window visors allow you to enjoy fresh air without getting wet during rains and reduce moisture on windows.
Essential for keeping your car clean during the monsoon, rubber or plastic floor mats cover the floor from edge-to-edge, preventing dirt and moisture build-up.
Prevents mud and debris from splattering onto your car and others on muddy roads, reducing the risk of discolouration and rust around the wheels.