Car care: 5 tips to increase resale value of your vehicle

Auto
Regularly servicing your car enhances your vehicle’s health and resale value. Routine maintenance includes oil changes, fluid refills, tyre rotation and brake replacements.
To maintain your car's optimal condition and maximise its resale value, along with regularly servicing your car, make sure to keep all records of its service history.
Regularly cleaning your car is essential maintenance that enhances its appearance and resale value. A clean car is more appealing to potential buyers.
Repairing any minor damage or scratches on your car can significantly boost its resale value.
Potential buyer thoroughly inspects both the exterior and interior of a car before deciding to buy. Ensuring a clean and tidy cabin is crucial when selling your old car.