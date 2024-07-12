Auto

Car care: 5 tips to increase resale value of your vehicle

Image credits: Freepik

1. Regular servicing

Regularly servicing your car enhances your vehicle’s health and resale value. Routine maintenance includes oil changes, fluid refills, tyre rotation and brake replacements.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Maintain service history

To maintain your car's optimal condition and maximise its resale value, along with regularly servicing your car, make sure to keep all records of its service history. 

Image credits: FREEPIK

3. Keep it clean

Regularly cleaning your car is essential maintenance that enhances its appearance and resale value. A clean car is more appealing to potential buyers.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Repair damage

Repairing any minor damage or scratches on your car can significantly boost its resale value. 

Image credits: Freepik

5. Interior care

Potential buyer thoroughly inspects both the exterior and interior of a car before deciding to buy. Ensuring a clean and tidy cabin is crucial when selling your old car.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One