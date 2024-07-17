Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 in India: Know price, features and more

Auto
India got Royal Enfield's newest motorbike, the Guerrilla 450. This luxury roadster, powered by a 452cc engine with 40PS and 40Nm, is on the Sherpa 450 chassis.
Analogue, Dash, and Flash. Indian bookings, test rides, and retail sales began August 1, 2024. The starting price is Rs 2,39 lakhs (ex-showroom).
Eicher Motors Managing Director Siddhartha Lal praised the bike's beauty and engineering. He emphasised its applicability for city and long travels.
Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan praised the bike's handling and performance for city and weekend journeys.
Ergonomics: For upright and sporty riding.
Technology: The mid- and top models have the Tripper Dash infotainment system, which includes navigation, audio, and weather updates.
Royal Enfield also offers engine guards, urban seats, and a Crossroader riding jacket for the Guerrilla 450.
Engine: The Guerrilla 450's 452cc engine produces 40PS and 40Nm.
Chassis: Dynamic with several riding modes.
Variants and Colours: Analogue, Dash, and Flash with six colours.
Smoke Silver: Rs 2,39,000 (ex-showroom)
Playa Black: Rs 2,39,000 (ex-showroom)
Dash Variant: Playa Black: Rs 2,49,000 (ex-showroom)
Gold Dip: Rs 2,49,000 (ex-showroom)
Yellow Ribbon: Rs 2,54,000 (ex-showroom)
Brava Blue: Rs 2,54,000 (ex-showroom)