Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 in India: Know price, features and more

India got Royal Enfield's newest motorbike, the Guerrilla 450. This luxury roadster, powered by a 452cc engine with 40PS and 40Nm, is on the Sherpa 450 chassis.

The Guerrilla 450 comes in six colours and three variants

Analogue, Dash, and Flash. Indian bookings, test rides, and retail sales began August 1, 2024. The starting price is Rs 2,39 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 in India

Eicher Motors Managing Director Siddhartha Lal praised the bike's beauty and engineering. He emphasised its applicability for city and long travels.

Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan praised the bike's handling and performance for city and weekend journeys.

Riding Modes: Performance Mode and Eco Mode

Ergonomics: For upright and sporty riding.
Technology: The mid- and top models have the Tripper Dash infotainment system, which includes navigation, audio, and weather updates.

Accessories

Royal Enfield also offers engine guards, urban seats, and a Crossroader riding jacket for the Guerrilla 450.

Key facts: Built on Sherpa 450

Engine: The Guerrilla 450's 452cc engine produces 40PS and 40Nm.
Chassis: Dynamic with several riding modes.
Variants and Colours: Analogue, Dash, and Flash with six colours.
 

Complete pricing Analogue Variant

Smoke Silver: Rs 2,39,000 (ex-showroom)
Playa Black: Rs 2,39,000 (ex-showroom)
Dash Variant: Playa Black: Rs 2,49,000 (ex-showroom)
Gold Dip: Rs 2,49,000 (ex-showroom)

Flash variant

Yellow Ribbon: Rs 2,54,000 (ex-showroom)
Brava Blue: Rs 2,54,000 (ex-showroom)  

