Top 5 proven tips to boost your motorcycle’s mileage

Everyone who owns a motorcycle wants better mileage. A bike with good fuel efficiency saves fuel and reduces environmental pollution.
Today, we'll tell you how to maximize your bike's mileage. Let's understand through these 5 points.
Change your bike's engine oil, air filter, and spark plug regularly. A clean air filter and good quality engine oil increase powertrain efficiency.
Always maintain proper air pressure in the tires. Low tire pressure puts stress on the engine, which consumes more fuel. Check it regularly.
Do not overload your bike with more luggage than necessary. This directly affects the engine and increases fuel consumption. Less load means less fuel consumption.
Always check the quality of the fuel when filling up your bike. Bad fuel degrades engine functionality and reduces mileage.
Let the engine warm up for 1 to 2 minutes after starting. Do not drive at high speed until then. This improves fuel emission.
2025 BYD Seal unveiled, price starts from Rs 41 lakh
Tata to Mahindra: 7 car firms to increase price starting April 1
Traffic violations now cost 10x more! Know latest fine rules HERE
Which is Virat Kohli's favorite car? Check Price and Looks