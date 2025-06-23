English

Top 5 proven tips to boost your motorcycle’s mileage

auto Jun 23 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Meta AI
English

Better Mileage from Your Motorcycle

Everyone who owns a motorcycle wants better mileage. A bike with good fuel efficiency saves fuel and reduces environmental pollution.

Image credits: Meta AI
English

How to Increase Mileage in Your Bike?

Today, we'll tell you how to maximize your bike's mileage. Let's understand through these 5 points.

Image credits: Meta AI
English

1. Regular Maintenance

Change your bike's engine oil, air filter, and spark plug regularly. A clean air filter and good quality engine oil increase powertrain efficiency.

Image credits: Meta AI
English

2. Maintain Tire Pressure

Always maintain proper air pressure in the tires. Low tire pressure puts stress on the engine, which consumes more fuel. Check it regularly.

Image credits: Meta AI
English

3. Avoid Overloading

Do not overload your bike with more luggage than necessary. This directly affects the engine and increases fuel consumption. Less load means less fuel consumption.

Image credits: Meta AI
English

4. Check Fuel Quality

Always check the quality of the fuel when filling up your bike. Bad fuel degrades engine functionality and reduces mileage.

Image credits: Meta AI
English

5. Warm Up the Engine After Starting

Let the engine warm up for 1 to 2 minutes after starting. Do not drive at high speed until then. This improves fuel emission.

Image credits: Meta AI

2025 BYD Seal unveiled, price starts from Rs 41 lakh

Tata to Mahindra: 7 car firms to increase price starting April 1

Traffic violations now cost 10x more! Know latest fine rules HERE

Which is Virat Kohli's favorite car? Check Price and Looks