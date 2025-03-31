Auto

Honda CD 110 Dream: 5 reasons you should buy this bike

Honda CD 110 Dream

Honda CD 110 Dream bike is one of the best bikes that gives more mileage at a low price. This bike is brought in a total of 4 color variants.

1. When it comes to the engine...

This bike is equipped with a 109.51 cc BS-6 engine. The 9.1 liter fuel tank is a special feature of this bike.

2. How much mileage does it give?

This bike is a good choice for those who want more mileage. The company says that this bike gives a mileage of about 65 kilometers per liter of petrol.

3. Other Features

This bike has a seat height of 790 mm. The bike weighs 112 kg. This bike comes with a 4-speed manual transmission.

4. Wheel Types

Drum brakes are provided in the Honda CD 110 Dream bike. Alloy wheels are a specialty of this bike.

5. It's price

When it comes to price, the ex-showroom price of Honda CD 110 Dream bike is ₹ 76,401. But the on-road price is around ₹ 95 thousand.

