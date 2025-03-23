Tata to Mahindra: 7 car firms to increase price starting April 1

Auto
Prices of all Tata Motors vehicles will increase by up to 2%. Rates have been increased to offset the increase in raw material prices for car manufacturing.
Maruti Suzuki car prices will also increase by up to 4% from April 1, 2025. The company has increased car prices due to rising raw material costs and maintenance costs.
Leading car manufacturer Mahindra is increasing the prices of its SUV and CV models from April 1st. The company has announced that there will be a price increase of up to 3%.
Hyundai car prices are also said to increase by up to 3 percent from April 1st.
Honda will also increase car prices from April 1st. However, the company has not revealed how much the price will increase.
Kia car prices will also increase by up to 30% from April 1st. Prices of all cars have been increased due to rising commodity prices and supply chain related costs.
Renault India has announced that prices of all models will increase by up to 2 percent from April 2025. However, it varies according to model and variant.
