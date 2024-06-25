 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Kerala

VARUN: Know about Kerala police's vehicle mounted water cannon system

Image credits: our own

Siren

First, the siren will blare. Then, Varun, the water cannon, will roar into action.
 

Image credits: our own

Two Tanks

There are two tanks on top of Varun with pulsating water jets mounted on top of the vehicle.
 

Image credits: our own

Rotatable platform cannons

The system can deliver a continuous or pulsating water jet through two rotatable cannons mounted on the vehicle's roof.
 

Image credits: our own

Control near driver's seat

Control of these cannons are near the driver's seat. Water is sprayed using a manually controlled oscillator. Water can also be splashed while driving.
 

Image credits: our own

2250 litres per minute

The pulsating capacity is 2250 LPM, meaning it can spray 2250 litres of water per minute. If needed, this can be increased to 10,000 litres.
 

Image credits: our own

Capacity of Varun's water tank

The capacity of Varun's water tank is 13,000 litres. When the water runs out, the fire brigade refills the tank.
 

Image credits: our own

Started in 2004

Varun made his debut in Thiruvananthapuram in 2004. It is now a part of the police force in all the districts of the state. 
 

Image credits: Google
Find Next One