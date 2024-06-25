VARUN: Know about Kerala police's vehicle mounted water cannon system

Kerala
First, the siren will blare. Then, Varun, the water cannon, will roar into action.
There are two tanks on top of Varun with pulsating water jets mounted on top of the vehicle.
The system can deliver a continuous or pulsating water jet through two rotatable cannons mounted on the vehicle's roof.
Control of these cannons are near the driver's seat. Water is sprayed using a manually controlled oscillator. Water can also be splashed while driving.
The pulsating capacity is 2250 LPM, meaning it can spray 2250 litres of water per minute. If needed, this can be increased to 10,000 litres.
The capacity of Varun's water tank is 13,000 litres. When the water runs out, the fire brigade refills the tank.
Varun made his debut in Thiruvananthapuram in 2004. It is now a part of the police force in all the districts of the state.