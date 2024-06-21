Auto

6 SUVs with panoramic sunroof under Rs 16 lakh

Image credits: Kia, Tata Website

1. Tata Harrier(Price: Rs 15.49 Lakh)

It offers Panoramic Sunroof, depending on the variants. It also gets multi-color ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic AC, 6-way powered driver’s seat, etc.

Image credits: X Twitter

2. Hyundai Creta (Price: Rs 10.99 Lakh)

 It comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, and ventilated front seats. Additionally, it also has Level 2 ADAS.

Image credits: Hyundai website

3. Kia Seltos (Price: Rs 10.89 Lakh)

The awe-inspiring new interiors are reimagined to look aesthetically stylish and edgy like the Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof, 10.25-inch Touchscreen and more.

Image credits: Kia Website

4. MG Hector (Price: Rs 13.99 Lakh)

The new Select Pro variant offers dual pane panoramic sunroof and Shine Pro comes with single pane, making Hector one of the best options.

Image credits: MG Website

5. MG Astor (Price: Rs 9.98 lakh)

The MG Astor comes equipped with a personal AI assistant, offers premium features like front ventilated seats, Wireless Charger, Wireless Android Auto & Apple Car Play, etc.

Image credits: MG Website

6. Mahindra XUV 700 (Price: Rs 13.99 Lakh)

It offers ventilated seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, first-in-segment memory ORVMs, dual-zone climate control & more.

Image credits: Mahindra website
