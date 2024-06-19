Auto
Known for its robust build, it is reliable 7-seater starting at Rs. 9,89,600. Equipped with a 1493 cc engine, it comes in 3 variants and three color options.
Combining modern features with traditional toughness, it starts at Rs. 9,89,601. It offers mileage of 17.2 kmpl, catering to those who seek a balance between style and ruggedness.
For those needing a budget-friendly option, it is available starting from Rs. 4,29,819. This 5-7 seater is powered by a 1197 cc engine and comes in four variants and five colors.
An economical yet versatile option, with prices beginning at Rs. 5,99,500. It features a 999 cc engine and is available in eight variants and ten colors.
Starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 8,64,000, the Ertiga offers a 1462 cc engine. Available in 9 variants and 5colors, it comes with both manual and automatic options.