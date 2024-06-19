 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Auto

Five 7-seater cars under Rs 10 lakh

Image credits: Maruti and Mahindra Website

1. Mahindra Bolero

Known for its robust build, it is reliable 7-seater starting at Rs. 9,89,600. Equipped with a 1493 cc engine, it comes in 3 variants and three color options.

Image credits: Mahindra Auto Website

2. Mahindra Bolero Neo

Combining modern features with traditional toughness, it starts at Rs. 9,89,601. It offers mileage of 17.2 kmpl, catering to those who seek a balance between style and ruggedness.

Image credits: Mahindra Auto Website

3. Maruti Suzuki Eeco

For those needing a budget-friendly option, it is available starting from Rs. 4,29,819. This 5-7 seater is powered by a 1197 cc engine and comes in four variants and five colors.

Image credits: Maruti website

4. Renault Triber

An economical yet versatile option, with prices beginning at Rs. 5,99,500. It features a 999 cc engine and is available in eight variants and ten colors. 

Image credits: Renault Website

5. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 8,64,000, the Ertiga offers a 1462 cc engine. Available in 9 variants and 5colors, it comes with both manual and automatic options. 

Image credits: Maruti Website
Find Next One