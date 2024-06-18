5 safest cars in India for children under Rs 15 lakh

Auto
Tata vehicles were the first to receive a full 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP for cars and the Nexon enjoys that credit. Prices start from Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom.
The Verna was the first Hyundai to earn a full five-star rating for adult and child protection. It carries price tag of Rs 11 lakh onwards, ex-showroom, and comes with 6 airbags.
The Tata Punch has a four-star rating when it comes to child protection. The Tata Punch is available in both ICE and EV forms and is priced at Rs 6.12 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.
Slavia scores full marks for adult and child protection, owing to its airbags, body structure. The Skoda Slavia is priced from Rs 11.63 lakh, ex-showroom.
Virtus gets 6 airbags as standard across its range, adding to the safety aspect of the sedan, which competes with Honda City and Hyundai Verna. It costs Rs 11.55 lakh onwards.