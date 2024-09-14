Auto

5 reasons why dash cam is essential for you

Image credits: Getty

1. Accident Evidence

If an accident occurs, dash cam footage can help prove who is at fault. This makes it easier to file insurance claims and police reports.

Image credits: Getty

2. Fraud Protection

Some people deliberately try to get money from insurance by pretending to have an accident. Dashcams can provide strong evidence against such scams.

Image credits: Getty

3. Dash Cam Monitoring Assistant

If you are handing over your car to a stranger (at a service center), a dash cam can monitor it. Dash cam can also help you improve your driving habits

Image credits: Getty

4. Recording Travel Memories

Dashcam can record beautiful scenes and unforgettable moments of your journey. You can watch or share it later.

Image credits: Getty

5. Self Recording

If you suspect a problem in a particular area, you can start video recording automatically. Ensure insurance coverage against accidents, theft, and other hazards.

Image credits: Getty

What if there is no dash cam?

If there is no dash cam, you can use a smartphone. Some apps are available to use the smartphone as a dash cam. Park your car where CCTV cameras are installed

Image credits: Getty

It's a must buy

A dash cam is an essential tool for your vehicle and safety. Consider alternatives if you don't have a dash cam. But buying one would be safe

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One