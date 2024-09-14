5 reasons why dash cam is essential for you

Auto
If an accident occurs, dash cam footage can help prove who is at fault. This makes it easier to file insurance claims and police reports.
Some people deliberately try to get money from insurance by pretending to have an accident. Dashcams can provide strong evidence against such scams.
If you are handing over your car to a stranger (at a service center), a dash cam can monitor it. Dash cam can also help you improve your driving habits
Dashcam can record beautiful scenes and unforgettable moments of your journey. You can watch or share it later.
If you suspect a problem in a particular area, you can start video recording automatically. Ensure insurance coverage against accidents, theft, and other hazards.
If there is no dash cam, you can use a smartphone. Some apps are available to use the smartphone as a dash cam. Park your car where CCTV cameras are installed
A dash cam is an essential tool for your vehicle and safety. Consider alternatives if you don't have a dash cam. But buying one would be safe