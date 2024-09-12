Auto

Gautam Adani's car collection

The Adani family's assets are Rs 1,47,100 crore more than the Ambani family.

Family's assets

The assets of Gautam Adani's family are Rs 11.62 lakh crore. Assets have increased by 95% in the last one year. That means Rs 5,65,503 crore has increased.

Along with immense wealth, Adani also has a car collection. His car collection includes Rolls Royce Ghost, BMW 7-Series, Audi Q7, Ferrari California.

Ferrari California

The ex-showroom price of Ferrari California is Rs 3.45 crore. It has a 4297 cc engine. This car gives a mileage of 9.52 kmpl. Its top speed is 310 kmph.

Audi Q7

The price of Audi Q7 is Rs 97.84 lakh. It has a 2995 cc engine. The top speed of this car is 250 kmph. This car gives a mileage of 11.2 kmpl.

BMW 7 Series

The ex-showroom price of BMW 7-Series is Rs 1.85 crore. It has a 2993 cc engine. The top speed of this car is 250 kmph.

Rolls Royce Ghost

Rolls Royce Ghost price Rs 7.95 crore. Its top speed is 250 kmph. This car gives a mileage of 6.33 kmpl.

