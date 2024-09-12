Auto
The Adani family's assets are Rs 1,47,100 crore more than the Ambani family.
The assets of Gautam Adani's family are Rs 11.62 lakh crore. Assets have increased by 95% in the last one year. That means Rs 5,65,503 crore has increased.
Along with immense wealth, Adani also has a car collection. His car collection includes Rolls Royce Ghost, BMW 7-Series, Audi Q7, Ferrari California.
The ex-showroom price of Ferrari California is Rs 3.45 crore. It has a 4297 cc engine. This car gives a mileage of 9.52 kmpl. Its top speed is 310 kmph.
The price of Audi Q7 is Rs 97.84 lakh. It has a 2995 cc engine. The top speed of this car is 250 kmph. This car gives a mileage of 11.2 kmpl.
The ex-showroom price of BMW 7-Series is Rs 1.85 crore. It has a 2993 cc engine. The top speed of this car is 250 kmph.
Rolls Royce Ghost price Rs 7.95 crore. Its top speed is 250 kmph. This car gives a mileage of 6.33 kmpl.