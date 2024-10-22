THESE 5 budget SUVs offer incredible value

Auto
The Punch has been a top-selling SUV in India for several months. It is priced between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Competing with the Tata Punch in the micro SUV segment, the Exter is priced between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), though it struggled to gain sales.
The Fronx is priced between Rs 7.52 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Maruti sold a total of 13,874 units of Fronx last month.
With prices starting at Rs 8 lakh and going up to Rs 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom), Tata sold 11,470 units of the Nexon in September 2024.
Priced between Rs 8.34 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Brezza sold 15,322 units in September 2024.