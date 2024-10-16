Auto
Ola announced a massive discount, offering electric scooters for Rs. 49,999. Now, Ather Energy has also revealed its Diwali offer.
Ather Energy announces festive offers worth Rs. 25,000 on the 450X and 450 Apex.
Purchase a 450X or 450 Apex and receive an 8-year extended battery warranty at no extra cost.
Enjoy one year of free charging on the Ather Grid (up to Rs. 5,000). Get a Rs. 5,000 discount on scooter purchases.
Get up to Rs. 10,000 cashback when you purchase an Ather scooter on EMI using select bank credit cards.