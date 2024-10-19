Seltos to Creta: 5 best budget-friendly cars with panoramic sunroof

Auto
Available at a starting price of Rs 15.51 lakh, it comes with a panoramic sunroof. It is the top Alpha variant of the SUV.
Hyundai Creta is amongst Hyundai's popular SUVs. It offers a panoramic sunroof feature from the higher spec SX variant onwards.
Kia Seltos offers a panoramic sunroof feature. This variant comes with a choice of either a 1.4 litre engine or 1.5 litre diesel engine option.
It is available at the starting range of Rs 12.49 lakhs. It comes with two engine choices- 1.2 litre T-GDi (direct injection) turbo petrol engine and a 1.5 litre diesel engine.
Priced at Rs 12.98 lakhs, MG Astor comes with a panoramic sunroof. It is an affordable and durable vehicle.