Seltos to Creta: 5 best budget-friendly cars with panoramic sunroof

Image credits: Kia, Hyundai website

1. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Available at a starting price of Rs 15.51 lakh, it comes with a panoramic sunroof. It is the top Alpha variant of the SUV.

Image credits: Maruti website

2. Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta is amongst Hyundai's popular SUVs. It offers a panoramic sunroof feature from the higher spec SX variant onwards.

Image credits: Hyundai website

3. Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos offers a panoramic sunroof feature. This variant comes with a choice of either a 1.4 litre engine or 1.5 litre diesel engine option.

Image credits: Kia website

4. Mahindra XUV 3XO

It is available at the starting range of Rs 12.49 lakhs. It comes with two engine choices- 1.2 litre T-GDi (direct injection) turbo petrol engine and a 1.5 litre diesel engine.

Image credits: Mahindra Website

5. MG Astor

Priced at Rs 12.98 lakhs, MG Astor comes with a panoramic sunroof. It is an affordable and durable vehicle.

Image credits: MG website
