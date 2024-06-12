Auto
Tata Nexon is one of the highest-selling SUVs in the market behind Punch with prices starting from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The main USP of Nexon is its rich feature list
Starting at just Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Punch introduces SUV flavour to the budget end without compromising on build quality or equipment.
Price starts from 6.13 Lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with 1.2-litre Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with a CNG engine kit mated to a 5-speed Manual transmission.
Carries typical Kia traits of sharp design and a loaded equipment list catering to youthful buyers. Prices now start from Rs 7.99 lakh, spanning a range of powertrain options.
With price of Rs 7,51,000 (Ex-showroom), it comes with 1.0L K-Series Boosterjet petrol engine alongside a 1.2-litre K12 NA petrol engine which satisfies the needs of buyers.
With Rs 5,99,990 (Ex-Showroom) price, Magnite is powered by a 1.0L Turbo petrol or a 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engines.
With Rs 7,94,000 price, it is equipped with 3 engine options including two petrol units – an 82 bhp 1.2-litre petrol and 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel unit.