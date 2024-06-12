Auto
It is one of the best-selling subcompact SUVs, however, dispatch rate for sub-4 metre SUV has decreased significantly last month. It recorded monthly sales volume of 11,457 units
Creta is Hyundai’s breadwinner in India, recording a monthly sales volume of 14,662 units in May this year which resulted in a marginal 1% growth.
Mahindra provided a significant overhaul to the XUV 3XO over the outgoing XUV 300 in terms of looks as well as functionality. Mahindra has witnessed a 95% YoY bump in sales in May.
Maruti Suzuki has been very strategic about which new models to introduce. Maruti dispatched a total of 12,681 units of Fronx last month, leading to a 29% YoY growth.
Tata Punch continues to be the best-selling SUV in India, registering a monthly volume of 18,949 which translates to an impressive 70% YoY growth.
It continues to be a safe choice for buyers. The subcompact SUV registered 14,186 units last month, translating to a 6% YoY growth.
The rise of Scorpio as one of the best-selling SUVs in the market. Scorpio is also the best-selling ladder-on-frame SUV in India with 13,717 units sold in May this year.