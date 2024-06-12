 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Auto

Punch to Nexon: Top 7 best-selling SUVs for May 2024

Image credits: Tata Website

`1. Tata Nexon

It is one of the best-selling subcompact SUVs, however, dispatch rate for sub-4 metre SUV has decreased significantly last month. It recorded monthly sales volume of 11,457 units

Image credits: Tata Motors Website

2. Hyundai Creta

Creta is Hyundai’s breadwinner in India, recording a monthly sales volume of 14,662 units in May this year which resulted in a marginal 1% growth. 

Image credits: Hyundai website

3. Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra provided a significant overhaul to the XUV 3XO over the outgoing XUV 300 in terms of looks as well as functionality. Mahindra has witnessed a 95% YoY bump in sales in May.

Image credits: Mahindra Website

4. Maruti Fronx

Maruti Suzuki has been very strategic about which new models to introduce. Maruti dispatched a total of 12,681 units of Fronx last month, leading to a 29% YoY growth.

Image credits: Nexa Website

5. Tata Punch

Tata Punch continues to be the best-selling SUV in India, registering a monthly volume of 18,949 which translates to an impressive 70% YoY growth. 

Image credits: Tata Website

6. Maruti Brezza

It continues to be a safe choice for buyers. The subcompact SUV registered 14,186 units last month, translating to a 6% YoY growth.

Image credits: Maruti Suzuki Website

7. Mahindra Scorpio

The rise of Scorpio as one of the best-selling SUVs in the market. Scorpio is also the best-selling ladder-on-frame SUV in India with 13,717 units sold in May this year.

Image credits: Mahindra Website
