5 most powerful SUVs under Rs 10 lakh

Auto
The Brezza gets 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces136.8 Nm of torque. It has decent list of features like a sunroof, a 9-inch touch screen & more.
The top model gets 7-inch digital driver’s console, 6-speaker Arkamy’s music system, an 8-inch infotainment system. Powered by 1-litre turbo engine with output of 99 bhp and 160 Nm
It is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 118bhp and 170Nm. This makes the Nexon the most powerful SUV in its class.
The Nissan Magnite is available in two engines, the 1-litre naturally aspirated and the 1-litre turbo. The turbo is available in a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic.
Retains XUV300’s engine, has 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine produces109 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. It is mated to either 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.