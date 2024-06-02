 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

5 most powerful SUVs under Rs 10 lakh

Image credits: Mahindra, Tata Website

1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Brezza gets 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces136.8 Nm of torque. It has decent list of features like a sunroof, a 9-inch touch screen & more.

Image credits: Maruti Suzuki Website

2. Renault Kiger

The top model gets 7-inch digital driver’s console, 6-speaker Arkamy’s music system, an 8-inch infotainment system. Powered by 1-litre turbo engine with output of 99 bhp and 160 Nm

Image credits: Renault Website

3. Tata Nexon

It is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 118bhp and 170Nm. This makes the Nexon the most powerful SUV in its class. 

Image credits: Tata Motors Website

4. Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is available in two engines, the 1-litre naturally aspirated and the 1-litre turbo. The turbo is available in a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic. 

Image credits: Nissan Website

5. Mahindra XUV 3X0

Retains XUV300’s engine, has 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine produces109 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. It is mated to either 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Image credits: Mahindra Website
