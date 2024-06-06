Auto
4th-gen Maruti Swift gets six airbags as standard across its range. It gets new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z series engine that boasts a class-leading efficiency of up to 25.75kpl.
The most affordable SUV in India with six airbags, which is standard across all trims. Hyundai offers the SUV with an 83hp, 114Nm, 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine.
It is available with a 111hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine; a 131hp, 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol unit; and a 117hp, 1.5-litre diesel option.
The i20 gets six airbags as standard. It's offered with a sole 83hp, 115Nm, 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or an optional CVT.
The Tata Nexon is yet another compact SUV with six airbags as standard. It is available with 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (120hp) and 1.5-litre diesel (115hp) engine options.
Offers six airbags across all variants. Other standard safety features on the Sonet include ESC, VSM, hill-start assist control, emergency stop signal, a TPMS and more.
Gets dual-front airbags as standard, with six airbags available from the Zeta variant onwards. The premium hatch gets a 1.2-litre engine making 90hp and 113Nm.