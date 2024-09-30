Tata Nexon CNG: An In-Depth Review of Performance and Features

Auto
Tata Motors has launched the CNG variant of its popular SUV Nexon. Let's take a detailed look at some of the interesting features of the Nexon CNG.
The Tata Nexon CNG is available in a total of eight trims.
India's first car with a turbocharged petrol engine, featuring a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit producing 100 Bhp and 170 Nm torque.
The Nexon CNG's turbo-petrol engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. This is the first time in India.
The Tata Nexon CNG now also includes the popular panoramic sunroof. It adds a touch of luxury to the driving experience.
Excellent safety for passengers including children.
The Tata Nexon is the first CNG vehicle to feature a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Another great feature of the Tata Nexon CNG is the ventilated front seats that provide much-needed comfort in hot weather.
The company claims that this CNG SUV will give a mileage of 24 kilometers per kilogram. Starting ex-showroom price from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh for the top model.