Auto
Road accidents are mostly caused by human error. It is shocking that most of the time drivers repeat the same mistakes. Let's know these mistakes that drivers usually make.
Many people press the accelerator instead of the brake. This is because the brake and accelerator are located next to each other. This leads to a big accident.
Not following the speed limit or not reducing the speed of the vehicle according to the condition of the road is dangerous
Not keeping enough distance from the vehicle in front is a common mistake. This increases the chance of a collision when braking suddenly.
It is very important to check the mirrors and pay attention to blind spots. Ignoring this can lead to collisions with other vehicles.
Using the phone while driving can be distracting and lead to accidents
Ignoring traffic lights, stop signs and other signals is a big mistake. This often leads to major accidents
Driving in the wrong lane or changing lanes suddenly is an accident.
Not giving signals when changing direction can be dangerous for other drivers and pedestrians