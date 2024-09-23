Auto
There's usually a space to store bottles on the side of the driver's seat in a car. But try not to store bottles in this space. It can lead to many types of accidents.
The bottle may accidentally get stuck under the brake, clutch, or accelerator pedal. This will make it impossible to control the car and could lead to an accident.
Keeping a bottle on the driver's side door handle is dangerous in many ways. Let's understand these dangers properly.
Due to shaking, the bottle may fall down and get stuck under the brake pedal. This can prevent the driver from braking on time, potentially leading to an accident.
The driver's attention may shift from the road to the bottle. This will create a dangerous situation.
If the bottle gets stuck under the accelerator or clutch, it can cause problems with the vehicle's speed and gear shifting.
If a transparent bottle is kept in the car, due to continuous sunlight, it can act like a lens and cause a fire.
Avoid keeping bottles under the seat or near the driver. Instead, store the bottle in a bottle holder or on the other side seat.
If the bottle falls accidentally, stop the car immediately and remove it. This small negligence can cause a big accident, so always keep the bottle in a safe place.