Do you park your car in the sun? HERE are some potential consequences

While parking your car in an open space for a short time is not a problem, prolonged parking in harsh sunlight can cause a variety of damages.
This will directly affect your car's performance, interior, and exterior.
Know the major problems caused by parking the car in harsh sunlight.
Parking the car in the sun for a long time will affect the paint as it will fade due to strong sunlight. The car will lose its shine and will look old and lifeless.
Sunlight affects the dashboard, steering wheel, and seats in the interior. Plastic and leather materials are the most affected. It also starts to smell bad.
Parking the car in the sun affects the quality of the tyres. Excessive heat increases tyre pressure and causes cracks in the tire. This increases the chance of a tyre burst.
Excessive heat reduces car battery life. Heat speeds up the reaction of chemicals contained in the battery and causes damage.
If the car is parked in the sun, the engine will take longer to cool down. This may also affect fuel efficiency as it will consume more fuel when it is hot.
The infotainment system and AC control in a car that is regularly parked in the sun will also be damaged by excessive heat.
Use a car cover, use window tints, use sunshades to protect the interior from direct sunlight, If possible, park the car in a shady spot.