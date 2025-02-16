Swift to Punch: 9 best automatic cars under Rs 10 lakhs

Auto
The Maruti Dzire automatic variant starts at ₹8.24 lakh (ex-showroom). This car offers a mileage of 25.71 kmpl.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx also comes with an automatic transmission. Its starting price is ₹8.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers mileage up to 22.89 kmpl.
Maruti Suzuki's popular Baleno starts at ₹7.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in an automatic variant, offering up to 22.9 kmpl mileage.
The Maruti Swift automatic variant starts at ₹7.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and delivers a mileage of 25.75 kmpl.
One of Tata's best-selling cars, the Tata Nexon, is an automatic car with a 1199 cc petrol engine generating 118 bhp. It offers a mileage of 17.18 kmpl.
Tata's Punch is a compact SUV. Its automatic version starts at ₹7.77 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers mileage up to 16.5 kmpl.
Hyundai's entry-level SUV, the Exter, also comes with an automatic transmission. It starts at ₹8.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers a mileage of 19.2 kmpl.
The Honda Amaze facelift is available with an automatic transmission. Its starting price is ₹9.24 lakh (ex-showroom) and it offers a mileage of 19.46 kmpl.
The Nissan Magnite automatic variant starts at ₹6.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers mileage up to 19.7 kmpl.
