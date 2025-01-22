Massive discounts on Maruti Suzuki cars: Baleno, Vitara, and more!

Auto
Discounts of up to ₹50,000 on XL6 premium MPV 2024 models. ₹25,000 discount on 2025 models. These offers are available for both petrol and CNG models.
₹60,000 discount on Ciaz Sigma and Delta 2024 models, ₹55,000 on Alpha and Zeta. A discount of up to ₹30,000 is being offered on 2025 models.
Up to ₹40,000 discount on the 2024 Baleno. An exchange bonus of ₹15,000 and a scrappage bonus of ₹20,000 are also being offered on each engine option.
₹45,000 discount on the 2024 Ignis and ₹20,000 on the 2025 Ignis. The total discount is up to ₹77,000, and up to ₹52,000 on 2025 models.
₹20,000 discount on the 2024 Fronx petrol, ₹35,000 on the non-turbo Fronx, and ₹15,000 on the 2025 model. A total discount of up to ₹93,000 is being offered.
₹65,000 discount on the 2024 Grand Vitara and ₹25,000 on the 2025 model. The total discount ranges from ₹1,18,100 to ₹93,100.
A discount of up to ₹25,000 is being offered on Jimny 2024 and 2025 models.
Up to ₹1 lakh discount on the Invicto 2024. Including all other discounts, the total discount is ₹2.10 lakh on the 2024 model and ₹1.15 lakh on the 2025 variant.
