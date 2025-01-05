Auto

Tips for starting a bike in winter

1. Engine Oil

Take precautions with your bike's engine oil. Old engine oil can cause problems. Change the engine oil and use a good quality one.

2. Avoid Self Start

Using the kick-start is better than the self-start, especially for the first start of the day in winter.

3. Use the Choke

If your bike struggles to start, use the choke. This helps oil reach the engine, making starting easier.

4. Rev the Engine

Don't move the bike immediately after starting it in cold weather. Rev the engine for a while to prevent stalling.

5. Start Frequently

Start your bike regularly, even if not needed. Leaving it idle for long periods can cause starting issues.

6. Spark Plug

Keep the spark plugs clean. Carbon buildup can hinder starting. Check and clean them regularly.

