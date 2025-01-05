Auto
Take precautions with your bike's engine oil. Old engine oil can cause problems. Change the engine oil and use a good quality one.
Using the kick-start is better than the self-start, especially for the first start of the day in winter.
If your bike struggles to start, use the choke. This helps oil reach the engine, making starting easier.
Don't move the bike immediately after starting it in cold weather. Rev the engine for a while to prevent stalling.
Start your bike regularly, even if not needed. Leaving it idle for long periods can cause starting issues.
Keep the spark plugs clean. Carbon buildup can hinder starting. Check and clean them regularly.
