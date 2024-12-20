Auto

Out of fuel? Here’s how to order online for emergencies

Fuel

Running out of fuel during a trip can be a major inconvenience. But there's a simple solution.

You can order fuel online

You can order fuel online directly to your location using the Indian Oil Fuel app.

How to download the app?

Download and use the app from the Google Play Store.

Delivery

Once you place your order, the fuel will be delivered to your specified location.

Available for?

Currently, this service is available for heavy vehicles like JCBs, cranes, and trucks.

On website

You can also visit the Indian Oil website to easily place your online fuel order.

