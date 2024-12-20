Out of fuel? Here’s how to order online for emergencies

Auto
Running out of fuel during a trip can be a major inconvenience. But there's a simple solution.
You can order fuel online directly to your location using the Indian Oil Fuel app.
Download and use the app from the Google Play Store.
Once you place your order, the fuel will be delivered to your specified location.
Currently, this service is available for heavy vehicles like JCBs, cranes, and trucks.
You can also visit the Indian Oil website to easily place your online fuel order.
