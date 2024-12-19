Auto

Royal Enfield launches Guerrilla 450: Check features, specs and more

Guerrilla 450 launched!

Royal Enfield has launched the Guerrilla 450. Let's explore its price and features.

Guerrilla 450

It blends Himalayan and Hunter, with a sub-500cc street-naked vibe.

Guerrilla 450 colours

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 comes in Brava Blue and Yellow Ribbon.

Guerrilla 450 tires

Stylish alloy wheels and tubeless tires are designed for various terrains.

Guerrilla 450 lights

Similar to the Himalayan, it features a round headlamp assembly. It has split side indicators and a rear without a taillight.

Guerrilla 450 capacity

It has an 11-liter teardrop-shaped petrol tank, giving it an aggressive look.

Guerrilla 450 engine

It uses a 452cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 39.47 bhp.

Guerrilla 450 price

It starts from Rs 2,54,000 onwards. You can check information on the official website.

