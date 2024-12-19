Royal Enfield launches Guerrilla 450: Check features, specs and more

Auto
Royal Enfield has launched the Guerrilla 450. Let's explore its price and features.
It blends Himalayan and Hunter, with a sub-500cc street-naked vibe.
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 comes in Brava Blue and Yellow Ribbon.
Stylish alloy wheels and tubeless tires are designed for various terrains.
Similar to the Himalayan, it features a round headlamp assembly. It has split side indicators and a rear without a taillight.
It has an 11-liter teardrop-shaped petrol tank, giving it an aggressive look.
It uses a 452cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 39.47 bhp.
It starts from Rs 2,54,000 onwards. You can check information on the official website.
