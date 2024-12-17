Auto

5 most expensive cars in the world

1. Rolls Royce Boat Tail

The world's most expensive car, priced at Rs 205 crore, reaches 100 km/h in 5 seconds.

2. Bugatti La Voiture Noire

Priced at Rs 132 crore, this luxury car has a top speed of 420 km/h.

3. Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta

This stunning car costs Rs 125 crore and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds.

4. Rolls Royce Sweptail

This Rolls Royce, priced at Rs 84 crore, took 5 years to build and reaches 250 km/h.

5. Bugatti Centodieci

Valued at Rs 64 crore, this supercar boasts a top speed of 420 km/h.

Elegant Design

These cars are not just vehicles; they reflect exquisite design and luxury.

Unbelievable Price

Despite their high prices, these cars are sought after by the wealthy worldwide.

