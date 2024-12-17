Auto
The world's most expensive car, priced at Rs 205 crore, reaches 100 km/h in 5 seconds.
Priced at Rs 132 crore, this luxury car has a top speed of 420 km/h.
This stunning car costs Rs 125 crore and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds.
This Rolls Royce, priced at Rs 84 crore, took 5 years to build and reaches 250 km/h.
Valued at Rs 64 crore, this supercar boasts a top speed of 420 km/h.
These cars are not just vehicles; they reflect exquisite design and luxury.
Despite their high prices, these cars are sought after by the wealthy worldwide.
Bajaj Platina to Hero Passion: Top 10 High Mileage Bikes in India
December car purchase: 7 reasons to avoid buying car THIS month
5 Cars Most Prone to Accidents in India; Report
7 reasons why December is the worst month to buy a car