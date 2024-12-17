Auto

5 fuel-efficient bikes under Rs 1 lakh in India

1. Honda Shine

Starting at Rs 81,133, this bike offers smooth performance and excellent mileage.

2. Bajaj Platina 100

Priced from Rs 69,005, this bike stands out for its mileage and low maintenance.

3. Hero Splendor Plus

Starting at Rs 73,481, this bike offers good mileage and low maintenance, ideal for daily commutes.

4. TVS Radeon

Priced from Rs 73,242, it offers robust build quality, excellent mileage, and cost-effective maintenance.

5. Bajaj CT 125X

At Rs 74,754, it's ideal for those seeking performance and low running costs.

