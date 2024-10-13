Car seat laws for children: Countries that restrict front seats

Auto
Many countries have specific laws regarding child seating, especially in the front seat. These regulations aim to enhance the safety of children during travel.
Here are some countries with front-seat restrictions for children.
Many US states require children below a certain age or weight to sit in the back seat.
Children under 12 or 135cm (4'5") must be in an appropriate child seat in the back.
Children under a certain age or weight must travel in the back seat.
Children under seven must be secured in an approved child seat at the back of the car.
Children under age 12 or 150 cm must use a child safety seat and sit in the back.
Children under 10 must be seated in the back in an appropriate safety seat.
Children under seven must be seated in a child safety seat in the back.