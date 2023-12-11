The amazing success story of Gujarat's auto industry

Auto
The automobile sector in Gujarat is valued at around 3 billion US dollars. More than 8 lakh vehicles are exported annually.
This remarkable transformation in the last two decades is a testament to the state's dedication to industrial growth and innovation.
The evolution of the automobile sector in Gujarat is associated with the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) in 2003, launched by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.
The state's journey to becoming an automative hub began in 2009 with the establishment of Tata Motors' manufacturing plant in Sanand.
In 2011, Ford Motors invested Rs 5,000 crore in the Sanand plant. It created 3,000 jobs in one fell swoop.
Gujarat's automobile success stories include Suzuki Motors' Rs 14,784 crore mega unit in 2014, which created 9,100 jobs.
Gujarat's collaboration with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) led to the birth of the Japanese Industrial Park, India's first plug-and-play park.
In 2017, GM India's Halo plant was acquired by Chinese auto brand MG Motors with an initial investment of Rs 2000 cr and a production capacity of 80,000 units per annum.
The MBSIR, with an investment of $3 billion, is an important auto manufacturing hub in the state, hosting several leading companies.
The iACE stands tall as a testament to the collaboration between the Government of Gujarat and Maruti Suzuki India Limited.
Gujarat has become a major exporter of automobiles and auto components, exporting more than 8 lakh vehicles in FY 2020-21.
The 10th edition of this summit will be held in January 2024. This summit will further cement Gujarat's position in the automobile sector.