6 most awaited cars & SUVs coming in August 2023

Auto
The Indian car sector is likely to have an intriguing month in August. Here are the most awaited cars and SUVs that will be introduced in India in August 2023.
Three-row MPV will be re-badged version of Ertiga. Powering Rumion will be a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT.
The new Punch iCNG will be Tata’s fifth CNG car in India. It will get a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
New limited edition models of Creta and Alcazar mid-size SUVs will be introduced. It will be finished in a ‘Ranger Khaki’ paint scheme. They will also get an all-black interior.
Prices will be revealed on August 18. Audi claims that the Q8 e-tron can deliver a range of up to 600 km on a single charge.
It will be second EV in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV. It will feature a 78 kWh battery pack that is claimed to offer a driving range of 530 km per charge.
Will be launched in India on August 9, 2023. Powering the new GLC will be 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor and a 194 bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine