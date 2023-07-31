Auto

6 most awaited cars & SUVs coming in August 2023

The Indian car sector is likely to have an intriguing month in August. Here are the most awaited cars and SUVs that will be introduced in India in August 2023.

Toyota Rumion

Three-row MPV will be re-badged version of Ertiga. Powering Rumion will be a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT.

Image credits: @par_tha12345 | Twitter

Tata Punch CNG

The new Punch iCNG will be Tata’s fifth CNG car in India. It will get a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. 

Image credits: Tata Website

Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition

New limited edition models of Creta and Alcazar mid-size SUVs will be introduced. It will be finished in a ‘Ranger Khaki’ paint scheme. They will also get an all-black interior.

Image credits: Hyundai Twitter

Audi Q8 e-tron

Prices will be revealed on August 18. Audi claims that the Q8 e-tron can deliver a range of up to 600 km on a single charge. 
 

Image credits: Audi Twitter

Volvo C40 Recharge

It will be second EV in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV. It will feature a 78 kWh battery pack that is claimed to offer a driving range of 530 km per charge.

Image credits: @mirbiznesa14 | Twitter

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Will be launched in India on August 9, 2023. Powering the new GLC will be 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor and a 194 bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine

Image credits: Mercedes Twitter
