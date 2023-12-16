Auto

Maruti Suzuki's automated test track for driving license in UP; Check

In an agreement with Uttar Pradesh, Maruti Suzuki plans to establish automated driving licence testing facilities.

What is the contract?

In Uttar Pradesh, Maruti Suzuki will help you get your driving license soon through a new automated test track.

What is the MoU signed?

A MoU was signed for the automation and operation of five driving training and testing institutes in Uttar Pradesh.

Test track in five cities of UP

The test tracks by Maruti Suzuki will be operated in Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Mathura, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

Advanced Technology

Within ten minutes of the test, the powerful automated tracks claim to provide an evaluation of every applicant.

No Human Intervention

The Driver Training and Testing Institutes (DTTI) will have no human intervention in evaluating the skills of drivers applying.

Comprehensive Examination

It promises to offer an objective and transparent, yet comprehensive testing of every applicant.

