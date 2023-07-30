Auto

8 tips for maintaining a pristine car interiors

Image credits: Pexels

Regularly Dispose of Trash

Maintaining clean car interior is to prevent trash. Get into the habit of carrying a small trash bag or container, and make it a rule to dispose of trash immediately.

Image credits: Pexels

Invest in Organizational Accessories

Maximize the space in your car by using organizational accessories such as car organizers, seatback pockets, and storage bins.

Image credits: Pexels

Vacuum and Dust Regularly

Dust, dirt can accumulate quickly inside your car. Invest in a portable car vacuum cleaner to make regular cleaning easier.

Image credits: Pexels

Wipe Down Surfaces

Use microfiber cloths or car interior wipes to clean and wipe down the dashboard, steering wheel, gear shift, and other hard surfaces regularly. 

Image credits: Pexels

Use Air Fresheners

Maintain a fresh and pleasant ambiance inside your car by using air fresheners or odor absorbers.

Image credits: Pexels

Protect Your Upholstery

Preserve the appearance of your car's upholstery by using seat covers or seat protectors.

Image credits: Pexels

Be Cautious with Food and Drinks

If you must have food or beverages in the car, use spill-proof containers and cup holders. Always clean up any spills immediately to prevent stains and unwanted odors.

Image credits: Pexels

Clean Windows and Mirrors

Visibility is crucial for safe driving, so regularly clean the windows and mirrors inside your car. Use a glass cleaner and a microfiber cloth to ensure a streak-free shine.

Image credits: Pexels
