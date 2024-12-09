Auto

December car purchase: 7 reasons to avoid buying car THIS month

Despite attractive discounts, buying a car in December may not be the best decision.  Learn the potential drawbacks and make an informed choice.

Time for offers

Many consider buying a car at the end of the year due to numerous offers.

A year older

However, buying a car now has drawbacks. A December 2024 car is a year older than a January 2025 model.

Lack of features

Year-end cars may lack upcoming updates and features.

Resale value

The manufacturing year significantly impacts car value, affecting resale value.

Depreciation

Cars depreciate over 50% in 5 years. 2024 models will have lower resale value than 2025 models.

Older model

You might be stuck with an older model when a newer one is available soon.

Year-end clearance tactics

Dealerships may offer older, less desirable vehicles with outdated features. Parts for discontinued models may become scarce.

Financial issues

Banks may process loan applications slower. Stricter approvals and higher rates are likely.

Registration delays

Sales quotas lead to pressure tactics and unsuitable deals. December can be busy for registration, causing delays.

