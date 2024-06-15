 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Auto

5 most affordable cars with sunroofs under Rs 10 lakh

Image credits: Tata and Hyundai website

1. Hyundai Exter

Available with an 82bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine, the Exter’s prices start at Rs 6.12 lakh ex-showroom. The Exter with a sunroof costs Rs 8.23 lakh.

Image credits: Facebook

2. Tata Punch

The micro SUV is priced at Rs 6.12 lakh onwards, ex-showroom and the variant that gets the sunroof option is priced at Rs 8.34 lakh onwards.

Image credits: Tata Website

3. Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO’s prices start from Rs 7.49 lakh ex-showroom onwards, while the variant with a sunroof costs Rs 8.99 lakh ex-showroom.

Image credits: Mahindra Website

4. Hyundai i20

The i20 is well-equipped for a hatchback, and prices start at Rs 7.04 lakh. The Hyundai i20 Sportz(O) variant onwards gets sunroof option, and prices start at Rs 8.72 lakh.

Image credits: Hyundai website

5. Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz is also one of the best-looking hatchbacks on sale, and prices start at Rs 6.64 lakh, ex-showroom. 

Image credits: Tata website
Find Next One