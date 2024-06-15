Auto
Available with an 82bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine, the Exter’s prices start at Rs 6.12 lakh ex-showroom. The Exter with a sunroof costs Rs 8.23 lakh.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO’s prices start from Rs 7.49 lakh ex-showroom onwards, while the variant with a sunroof costs Rs 8.99 lakh ex-showroom.
The i20 is well-equipped for a hatchback, and prices start at Rs 7.04 lakh. The Hyundai i20 Sportz(O) variant onwards gets sunroof option, and prices start at Rs 8.72 lakh.
The Tata Altroz is also one of the best-looking hatchbacks on sale, and prices start at Rs 6.64 lakh, ex-showroom.