Hyundai Venue has a Level 1 ADAS suite, available in the SX(O) trim of both the 1-litre turbo petrol (118bhp/172 Nm) and the 1.5-litre diesel (114bhp/250Nm).
It also offers Level 1 ADAS, reserved for the top-spec GTX Plus and X Line trims only. Both trims are available with either a 1-litre turbo petrol unit or a 1.5-litre diesel unit.
Mahindra offers a level 2 ADAS in his recently launched XUV 3XO, the first in its segment. The starting variant of XUV 3XO with an ADAS is the AX5 L.
Only the ZX variant of Elevate comes with ADAS tech. The SUV comes with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that produces 119bhp and 145Nm of power.
The compact SUV MG Astor offers ADAS on the top-spec Savvy Pro trim, which is equipped with both options - a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol unit.