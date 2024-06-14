 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Auto

5 most affordable SUVs with ADAS technology

Image credits: Kia, Honda website

1. Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue has a Level 1 ADAS suite, available in the SX(O) trim of both the 1-litre turbo petrol (118bhp/172 Nm) and the 1.5-litre diesel (114bhp/250Nm). 

Image credits: Hyundai website

2. Kia Sonet

It also offers Level 1 ADAS, reserved for the top-spec GTX Plus and X Line trims only. Both trims are available with either a 1-litre turbo petrol unit or a 1.5-litre diesel unit.

Image credits: Kia Website

3. Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra offers a level 2 ADAS in his recently launched XUV 3XO, the first in its segment. The starting variant of XUV 3XO with an ADAS is the AX5 L.

Image credits: Mahindra Website

4. Honda Elevate

Only the ZX variant of Elevate comes with ADAS tech. The SUV comes with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that produces 119bhp and 145Nm of power.

Image credits: X Twitter

5. MG Astor

The compact SUV MG Astor offers ADAS on the top-spec Savvy Pro trim, which is equipped with both options -  a 1.5-litre NA petrol  and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol unit.

Image credits: MG website
Find Next One