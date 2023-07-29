Auto
After riding in the rain, make sure to clean your bike thoroughly to remove dirt, mud, and water.
Apply appropriate lubricants to the chain, gears, and other moving parts of the bike. This helps prevent rust.
Monitor tire pressure regularly as it can fluctuate. Properly inflated tires provide better traction and handling on wet roads.
Ensure that the brakes are in good condition and the brake pads have enough life left.
Keep the chain at the appropriate tension to avoid excessive wear and improve power transfer to the wheels
Whenever possible, park your bike under cover to protect it from prolonged exposure to rain and moisture.
Use rust-resistant sprays or coatings on metal parts like nuts, bolts, and screws to protect them from corrosion.
If your bike has a seat or saddlebags, ensure they are dry before storing any belongings. Use waterproof covers or bags.
During heavy rainfall, try to avoid riding through waterlogged areas to prevent damage to electrical components.
Install fenders or mudguards on your bike to protect yourself and the bike from splashes and water spray.