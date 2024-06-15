 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Auto

5 best car features to enhance your driving experience

Image credits: Pexels

1. Ventilated seats

Ventilated seats offer a solution to this problem by circulating air through tiny holes in the seat surface. This provides a cooling effect, offering relief from the heat.

Image credits: Freepik

2. ADAS technology

ADAS includes a range of safety features, including lane assist, speed assist and more. These systems use sensors and cameras to monitor surroundings. 

Image credits: Freepik

3. Wireless connectivity

This allows passengers to stream music, make hands-free calls and access navigation features directly from their smartphones. 

Image credits: Freepik

4. Automatic Climate Control

This feature maintains a consistent temperature inside the car by adjusting the fan speed automatically. This ensures that the interior temperature remains comfortable.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Head up display

This feature showcases essential data, such as speed and navigation directions, onto a transparent screen on the dashboard in the driver's line of sight.

Image credits: Getty
