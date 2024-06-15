 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Auto

6 features to make your driving easier and hassle-free

Image credits: Freepik

1. Airbags

It's advisable to choose a car with 6 standard airbags for better safety. Airbags help in preventing injuries during accidents as they act as cushion-like devices.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Tyre pressure monitoring system

Low air pressure can cause excessive tire wear, potential bursts and loss of control. The TPMS alerts the driver on the car's instrument cluster about low tire pressure.

Image credits: Freepik

3. In-built navigation

In-built navigation functionality helps you find your way easily without having to worry about connecting your smartphone to the car. 

Image credits: Freepik

4. Parking sensors

Parking sensors use radar or sonar to detect people, vehicles or objects you might not see while parking. They beep to help you know where the object is.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Cruise control

There are two types of cruise control available in cars - Standard and Adaptive.  It uses cameras, lasers, or radars to sense the other vehicle. 

Image credits: Freepik

6. Automatic emergency braking

Automatic emergency braking uses sensors to sense if your car is too close to any other vehicle or object and automatically applies the brakes to prevent any crash or injuries. 

Image credits: Freepik
