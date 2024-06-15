6 features to make your driving easier and hassle-free

Auto
It's advisable to choose a car with 6 standard airbags for better safety. Airbags help in preventing injuries during accidents as they act as cushion-like devices.
Low air pressure can cause excessive tire wear, potential bursts and loss of control. The TPMS alerts the driver on the car's instrument cluster about low tire pressure.
In-built navigation functionality helps you find your way easily without having to worry about connecting your smartphone to the car.
Parking sensors use radar or sonar to detect people, vehicles or objects you might not see while parking. They beep to help you know where the object is.
There are two types of cruise control available in cars - Standard and Adaptive. It uses cameras, lasers, or radars to sense the other vehicle.
Automatic emergency braking uses sensors to sense if your car is too close to any other vehicle or object and automatically applies the brakes to prevent any crash or injuries.